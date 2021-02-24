PDP describes Smart Adeyemi’s assault on Ikpeazu as irresponsible

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described Senator Smart Adeyemi’s verbal attack on Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday as irresponsible.

The lawmaker had in a remark directed at the governor described him as a drunkard.

However, taking exemption to the comment, the PDP in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Senator Adeyemi exhibited “a high level of irresponsibility by using the privileges of the Senate chamber to engage in unprovoked disparagement of Governor Ikpeazu and the entire people of Abia State, who had not offended him in any way.”

The statement read: “It is indeed unfortunate that Senator Adeyemi, whose words were respected by Nigerians while he was in the PDP has become so corrupted by his sojourn in the All Progressives Congress, APC, that he has completely lost his mind just to satisfy some new gods.

“Senator Adeyemi must have noted the widespread national detestation and opprobrium that he had brought to himself by his unguarded comment against the highly respected Governor Ikpeazu and the people of Abia state.

“Moreover, our party has equally noted that Senator Adeyemi’s uncouth comment is borne out of bitter envy for the achievements of Governor Ikpeazu in every sector of life in Abia state, which no APC governor, including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, can compare.

“The PDP, therefore, issues a very strong warning that it would not stomach any such unwarranted and unprovoked attack on any of our governors but will deploy all instruments provided in a democratic setting against such individuals.

“Our party however urges Governor Ikpeazu not to be distracted by sidetracking elements such as Senator Adeyemi, but to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

