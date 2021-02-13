Oyo risks losing World Bank Development Fund over undue influence, Group laments

Kindly Share This Story:

A non governmental organisation, Ibadan Ko ‘Ya Anti Corruption Coalition has expressed fear over the delay by the government in approving and releasing names of contractors to handle some World Bank drainage projects in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The group in a statement signed by their coordinator and secretary, Adedayo Oluwasegun and Tayo Akinola respectively are calling on well meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Ibadan and Oyo State in general to prevail on the state government from further delaying the announcement and submission of names of qualified contractors to the World Bank, sponsoring the projects before it is too late.

In the statement, it was said that “the government has refused to name the qualified contractors who participated in the bid advertised on August 6, 2020 and opened publicly on Friday October 2, 2020 to handle the project tagged, “Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project”.

“As stakeholders in Oyo State project and among those who are interested in the development of the state, we are so concerned about the government of Engr Seyi Makinde’s insistence on his chosen contractors on World Bank.

“Our fear is that there are already several petitions written to World Bank with respect to the process by the state government. This we can assure Nigerians may lead to the cancelation of the loan facility and make Oyo State and the communities to benefit from the flood management project the losers.”

It was stated that the World Bank had queried the Oyo State Government represented by Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) on the proposed award of contracts for the construction of second Pool of Long Term Investments for Flood Control in Ibadan City of Oyo State Lot 1- 4 to unqualified contractors companies linked to the state government.

The state government and the World Bank are at loggerheads over the award and this could potentially lead to the cancellation of the development fund granted to Oyo State if the state government does not comply to the World Bank procurement strategies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

