Oyo crisis: IGP deploys intervention, stabilisation forces

Directs DIG Folawiyo to coordinate operations

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State, with a view to reclaiming the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis there.

The deployment according to the Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, consisted of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, including four Units of the Police Mobile Force, PMF seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, and one operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department.

MBA in a statement issued by the Police high command explained that the Intervention Force was charged with the responsibility of “reinforcing and stabilizing security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the State.

“The Intervention Force is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo, who is expected to mobilize all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

“The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country. He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

