Oyetola approves N708 million for pension

Gboyega Oyetola

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

In an effort to improve the welfare of passive workers in Osun state, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the release of N708 million to offset pensions arrears.

A statement issued by the state Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade disclosed that the sum of N508 million was approved for the payment of retired civil servants, while an additional sum of N150 million was approved for the payment of retirees under the contributory pensions scheme.

He added that an additional N50 million was approved for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pension scheme.

According to the release, the list of beneficiaries of the approved sum has been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be made to always give their welfare the priority it deserves”, the statement added.

