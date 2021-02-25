Outstanding issues have been resolved, says Fani-Kayode

Kindly Share This Story:

…Insists leaving PDP was never an option

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has pledged his readiness to continue to advance the cause of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying leaving his political family as widely speculated in a section of the media recently, was never an option.

This is even as the ex-Minister said outstanding issues of distrust have been laid to rest, with the onerous task of rebuilding the party ahead of 2023, now his primary focus.

FFK as he is popularly called stated this Thursday in his Abuja residence while playing host to members of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, led by Prince Uche Secondus.

“We had a very extensive and fruitful meeting and I want to state here and now that, whatever issues there may have been, have been resolved. We are moving forward as one. I never left the PDP, I am in PDP and I am proud to be here.

“Whatever the case may be, what is happening in the country now, the best thing for us to do, is to build bridges across party lines, across regional, ethnic and religious lines. This is the only way we can be glad to have a country we can call our own.

I’m delighted they have come. This is how it is supposed to be. In any political family, if anybody feels hurt, people are meant to reach out. And this is an example of a quality leadership that the national chairman of the PDP and his working committee have provided for our party.

“Had it not been for this quality leadership through the last few years and months, our party would have fallen apart. They have gone all over the country, reaching out to people, keeping us together. They have done a very good job and I’m very proud of them,” he said.

On his part, Secondus cautioned the ruling party to focus on the task of governance, rather than looking for opposition members to poach ahead of 2023.

“We advise our brothers on the other side, especially some of these governors and leaders of APC that they should face the business of governance. Jumping around and looking for critical stakeholders of our party to poach will not resolve the issue of security or economy.

“They are aware that security has broken down, economy has broken down. They should face that business for which they were elected,” he said, even as he commended Fani-Kayode for staying put in the PDP.

“Our brother is firm and a man of his word. There is no amount of trick that will make him sway otherwise. He is firmly with PDP and we are back to business while will prepare for 2023.

On his part, former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki told newsmen that Fani-Kayode will continue to remain in the PDP, a party he described as a united family.

Other PDP stalwarts at the meeting were Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), national organizing secretary of the party; Hajia Mariya Waziri, national woman leader, Ibrahim Tsauri, national secretary of the party, amongst others.

