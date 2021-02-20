Ossai lauds okowa’s developmental project in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is doing well in Warri.

Ossai disclosed this on his Facebook account @ossaioviesuccess while enumerating the Governor achievements in warri.

According to Ossai, the Governor has constructed numerous road projects which include Double-carriage Ubeji road, Access road from NPA Expressway to Warri Refinery, flood control projects which is to be completed soon.

Ossai also listed Iwere College road, Access road to Awaritse Industrial Park, Obite-Ugbo, Korobe road in Warri North local, Ugbuwangue/NPA bye-pass road, Rehabilitated Okere/Ugborikoko road, Frank Omare Crescent, The Esiri street in Warri South local government area, Obodo avenue (Berger Road) Shaguolo Area, Off Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Ekpan, Ejiyere Street, Dederu Street and Akemu Street (by Church of God Mission) Warri South Local Government Area, Obodo Avenue road, off NPA Expressway, NPA Byepass, PTI/Alegbo/Ugbolokposo road and Okere/Urhobo road.

On Education, he said the Army Day Secondary School , Effurun and Ighogbadu Secondary School, Warri are due for Commissionig.

