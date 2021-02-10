Oshiomhole faults APC membership revalidation exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

IMMEDIATE past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has faulted the revalidation of the membership of the party by the Interim Caretaker Committee, saying it was contrary to the party’s constitution.

Oshiomhole, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at Unit 1, ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government of Edo State, yesterday, said: “APC is govern by a constitution and not by man, the constitution only provides for registration and I registered as a member of the APC in 2014 under the Interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

“There is nothing in the APC constitution that says a member shall revalidate or renew its membership. Once you registered when you joined the party and you have not decamped, you are a member. So, revalidation is strange to our constitution.

“I have only done this because I want peace to reign but in doing this, we have to be careful not to create constitutional breach.”

He noted that between 2015 and now, people have exited the party and others have joined while some have died, adding that it makes sense to review the register so that those who have decamped to APC will be registered while those who have left would be deleted.

“If you ask me, as a foundation member, who has never decamped, to revalidate my membership, it is double registration because there is nothing like revalidation in our constitution.

“By asking me to revalidate my membership means I was not a member when I have never left the party. So I think the correct language should be either reviewing or updating because it makes sense to review voters register due to the new members that have joined or those that have exited.”

He said the party had been updating its register from time to time, noting that most of the governors under the party today became members following voters register update, hence they were able to contest the governorship elections under the party.

“So what this means is that I have come here to do another registration but I insist that my registration never expired within the provision of the APC constitution.

“As for me, I think we should just moved on, I am happy I just did it but I don’t need it because my membership has not expired and it can only expired when I decamped, and if I am returning then I can revalidate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

