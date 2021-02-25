Ooni unveils local Covid-19 remedy approves by NAFDAC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on Thursday unveil herbal remedies capable of boosting human immunity against COVID-19 disease.

Unveiling the products produce by Yem-Kem International Group in collaboration with Ojaja Global outreach at the Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, the monarch said the products were approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Control, (NAFDAC) and was tested on Covid-19 positive patients in the country.

He commended the federal government and other relevant agencies for their supports towards the successful production of the product.

The monarch added that he has been on the products, largely produced from bitter leaf, which has protected him from contracting the coronavirus despite being in the midst of many people during the height of the infection.

“We have been on this research for almost two years, and we had an alliance with the different organisation including the FG but this 100 percent a private initiative, and to the glory of God, NAFDAC gave us all approval level last year September. And we ensure that the products are effective.

“We have started using it for Covid-19 positive victims, including political office holders since last year September.

“Now we are very convinced that something very good is coming out of Nigeria. No-one travel far and wide across the country and has even been in the midst of thousands of people and what I have been using to boost my immunity is these drugs. This is our vaccine to combat covid-19. Today we are launching these products for the benefit of the people of Nigeria and also of all mankind globally. We are celebrating Verozil today, it is approved by NAFDAC and it is proven to be from the most organic product in Nigeria”, the monarch said.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Yem-Kem International Group, Dr. Akintunde Ayeni said the Verozil is an immune booster which takes care of new infection including, the ravaging Covid-19.

According to him, the drug is a product of research effort by the company in collaboration but its success was solely made possible by the Ooni through his Ojaja Global outreach, aimed at assisting both the federal and state government in keeping a healthy nation.

He said Ooni of Ife pushed him into researching the product in the thick of the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic outbreak.

“The major product is Verozil, it was researched by Kabiyesi Ooni and myself to help humanity. It is a natural vaccine that boosts the immune system to fight any disease including the deadly Covid-19.

Our major health problem is created by our diet, unlike our forefathers that consume bitter leaf in all their diet to combat diabetes, high blood pressure, and many other ailments, we now consume a diet recommended or copied from foreign countries that have too many chemicals to meet their population demand”, he said

Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Gbenga Adepoju, while assuring the monarch of government patronage, stressed the need to always observe social distancing and regular hand washing measures.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youth Employment and Job Creation, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede said the government working to bring indigenous medicine to the limelight

He added that the singular effort would create a value chain, where farmers would benefit more and also create jobs for the teeming young populace.

