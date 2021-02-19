Onyi Moss says It’s important to tell your story

Kindly Share This Story:

In an Instagram story shared on her account some weeks ago, Onyi Moss took the opportunity to reiterate to her 160K plus followers the importance of telling their story.

Sharing a quote from one of her feed posts which reads “there’s a beautiful story that exists inside of me that only I can tell”, she went on to directly address her followers. Using the text feature Onyi she said –

‘I’m sure you have a story to tell. Don’t let the fear of failure hold you back. Instead see it as a learning opportunity. Also you don’t need to possess the best tools. Make do with what you already have and soon enough the rest will come to you. I speak from a place of experience as I continue to take action in spite of my fears, and utilise every resource I have access to. Our story is ours to tell’ as she signed off with a heart emoji.

Onyi Moss is no stranger to taking risks and facing her fears head on. That is how her career as a creative began. From using her rent money to purchase a camera when she was sitting at home unemployed, to quitting the well paid job as a financial accountant when she eventually got it to pursue a full time career as a creative, and now she has delved into the world of music as an independent artist on her own terms. Her debut single ‘In Your Eyes’ has been well received, garnering radio plays across the UK including BBC radio 6.

It’s safe to say Onyi is best placed to give such encouragement. She’s someone who has utilised her work to tell beautiful stories which has seen her win multiple awards for it. One of which was The Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Influencer of the Year in 2019. She has also been invited to Number 10 Downing Street in Celebration of Black History month following her contributions to the creative industry. She’s setting a good example as a young Nigerian creative.

In her latest film, she delves into her love for flowers and reminisces about growing up in Nigeria and enjoying Zoborodo. In one of her Instagram post captions, she shares that she’ll be making more short films as a way to tell more of her story.

