One dead, four injured in Osun auto crash

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person has been reported dead in a fatal motor accident along Gbongan-Ibadan express road.

The Osun sector command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi disclosed that a Toyota Sienna car with registration number WWD172AA over sped and crashed leaving four persons injured.

She said the incident occurred around 9:20 am and involved eleven persons, including six male and five female.
Ogungbemi disclosed further that the wounded victims were taken to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife for treatment while the body of the deceased was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

