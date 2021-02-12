One dead as Yoruba, Hausa clash in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

At least one person has been reported killed, as Hausa and Yoruba people clashed at Shasha in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started when an Hausa man reportedly beat up a pregnant woman who accused her of littering the frontal part of her shop, while the deceased man, a cobbler popularly called Adex intervened but met his untimely death as the Hausa man allegedly hit him with a magic charm.

According to eyewitnesses, Adex slumped immediately and started foaming in the mouth before he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up this morning.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Amotekun and Operation Burst have been drafted to the area but normalcy is yet to return as arson and destruction of property continued as of the time of filing this report.

