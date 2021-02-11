Ondo varsity postpones SSANU union election over strike

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Western Zone, has postponed the union election of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

The election which was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, was postponed over a nationwide strike of the union.

A circular signed by Mr Olayiwola Salaam, the National Vice President of the union (West), on Wednesday said that said all inconveniences were regretted.

“I write to inform you of the postponement of the quadrennial Congress which is scheduled for Thursday in OAUSTECH.

“The election can no longer be conducted in solidarity for the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by SSANU and Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU).

“A new date for the congress will be communicated as all inconveniences are duly regretted,” Salaam said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the unions commenced the nationwide action on Feb. 5, 2021, over the inability to resolve disputes over the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of new minimum wage.

Other demands of the workers include the non-payment of retirement benefits to former members, non-constitution of visitation panels to universities, poor funding of universities, teaching staff usurping the headship of non-teaching units, among others.

