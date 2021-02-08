Okowa reaffirms commitment towards achieving sets targets

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday reaffirmed that his administration would achieve its set target before the end of the tenure.

Okowa said that towards this, the administration would continue to give responsibilities and portfolios to people with experience in governance for the attainment of a stronger Delta as conceived.

He stated this while swearing in two new Special Advisers, Dr Augustine Obidi and Chief Ebikeme Clark, at Government House, Asaba.

The governor stated that he had known the two new appointees as grassroots politicians with considerable experience in governance and that a lot was expected from them as contributions to greater development of the state.

According to him, Obidi and Clark have worked very closely with the government and they are both grassroots politicians having contested and won elections to the local government council in the past.

“At this point in time, we are looking for men to enrich the course of governance and I believe that they have their contributions to make in the improvement of governance in Delta State.

“We are about closing in on the second year of the second tenure of our administration and definitely, we require a lot of efforts and a lot of contributions in order to be able to achieve the things we set out to achieve.

“It is on this note that we thought it necessary to approve these appointments with stronger portfolios to those who have been working with the government, and I do hope that this will help to energise you to stay more committed in the contributions to government.

“I urge you to face your appointments with hardwork and dedication and I hope that the zeal I noticed in you will be far better with this appointment.

“It is my prayer that the confidence reposed in both of you will not be lost in the course of time,” Okowa stated

Responding on behalf of the new Advisers, Obidi thanked the governor for considering them worthy to be part of the stronger Delta team.

He said that they identified with the governor’s vision for a greater Delta and pledged to partner the SMART Team to enhance governance in the state.

