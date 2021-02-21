Okowa has distinguished himself in roads, infrastructure delivery – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday declared that available records have shown that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has distinguished himself in infrastructure delivery including quality roads construction across the state.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

The party was, however, reacting to statement credited to an opposition party which called on the state governor to ensure quality in roads construction, alleging collapse on roads due to poor engineering works.

READ ALSO report of allocation of 383 million new cellphone numbers to operators untrue – NCC

He cautioned the opposition in the state to get its facts right before going to the press.

Osuoza said, “Our attention has been drawn to a recent, spurious and misleading press statement titled: “Pay attention to quality in road construction, Delta APC charges Okowa” and signed by Sylvester Imonina, Publicity Secretary, (Caretaker) APC Delta State, on Feb. 19, 2021.

“It is indeed a pity that the APC, perhaps because of its fractured nature in the state, has forgotten that it was the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who nick-named Gov. Okowa the “Road Master” in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in road construction across the State.

“We find it amazing and quite laughable that amongst the thousands of kilometres of quality roads and bridges which the Gov. Okowa administration has constructed and commissioned across the state, the opposition would dredge up one or two temporary isolated instances.

“We need not remind the opposition that one of the hallmarks of Gov. Okowa’s administration is the hands-on, pragmatic, on-the-spot assessment of all construction work by himself and regular follow up assessments by the Ministry of Work’s team.

“The Roads highlighted in the APC statement, is prosecuted and delivered by tried and tested construction firms, in accordance with the very high-quality control standards and specifications demanded by Gov. Okowa himself”.

Osuoza added, “from Asaba to Isaba, Akugbeni to Agbor, Okpanam to Okpe, Warri to Irri, Issele Uku to Shekelewu, Idumuje-Unor to Idjerhe, Ogume to Ogulagha, Oleh to Odimodi, Koko to Kokodiagbene, the Okowa administration has made impact in urbanisation, rural integration and the provision of quality roads and bridges.

“In Delta North, starting from Asaba, the capital city, Gov. Okowa has built circles of roads and mega drainage systems to address the critical infrastructural deficiency in the zone.

“With Cable Point Dual Carriageway and several township roads delivered, residents of Asaba now have routes to beat the perennial gridlock of the key access way, the Nnebisi Road.

“In addition, a multi-billion naira storm drainage project has saved most residents of the capital city from dangerous flooding.

“To address the infrastructure needs of the Warri axis is best captured by the establishment of the Warri-Uvwie Area and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), under the astute supervision and administration of Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay.

” It is with the clear mandate to bring sustainable social infrastructure to the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, the body has since risen to effect a positive change.

“Already, over N3 billion contracts have been awarded for storm drainages in the Warri-Uvwie metropolis and with the flood control measures in place and to undertake expansion and rehabilitation of the long Warri-Effurun-Sapele Road, stretching to Enerhen Junction.

“The Ughelli–Asaba dualisation project has witnessed great improvement. The Kwale-Ogume-Obiaruku and Ozoro-Oleh Roads developed by the Okowa administration have brought respite to the people.

“Just like the construction of Ekete main Road, off DSC Expressway, rehabilitation of Ekreravwe/Orhoakpor/Isiokolo Road, Abraka Township Roads Phase 1, as well the 8.5km Ughelli-Afiesere-Ofuoma Road in the heart of Delta central have all been captured.

Irri, Oleh, Ozoro, Iyede, Emede, Owhelogbo, Ellu, Ofagbe, Ikpide-Irri all in Isoko North and Isoko South and Ughelli, Amekpa, Afiesere, Ofuoma, Oteri, Abraka, Orerokpe, and several other communities in Delta Central and Delta South all have good stories to tell of Gov. Okowa’s footprints in road construction into their various communities.

“For the Riverine Delta, there are the Main Axial Road and Okerenkoko Township roads Asphalt Overlay of the 19.7km Obutobo 1 –Obutobo11 – Sokebolou – Yokori road; 10.8km Okpare-Umolo-Ovwodokpor-Kiagbodo road among numerous others; A 25.8 kilometers Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri bridges and access road project which is under construction, would be ready in this 2021.

“The story is not different in other riverine communities like Ogulagha, Obotobo, Okerenkoko, Ogidigben, Koko among others”.

Kindly Share This Story: