Okorocha reacts to clash with IMO security

Stemming from the recent attack on Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, the lawmaker has reacted through an emerging video facts to what transpired at the scene of the attack, saying, it is uncalled for.

Okorocha, who was viewed from the video clip made available to the media by Eneye Success, One of Okorocha’s aides at the scene, was seen querying the essence of the attack on him and his aides when the visit was a normal routine check of his wife’s property.

In the video, Okorocha asked the security personnel that confronted him in the premises, if there was a court order for the invasion. He was also in fear because the invaders were allegedly masked men. According to the video, an explanation from one the security, points to the fact that the invaders were ordered from the government house in Owerri.

Soon after his comments, gun shots were heard from the background believed to be tear-gas fired by both the thugs and in-house security. That led to everyone scampering for safety.

Shortly after the fierce attack by the alleged masked thugs, some of his entourage were seen in pool of blood sustained from machete cuts including Okorocha’s in-law alleged to have inflicted on him by the thugs.

Senator Okorocha who was whisked out of the scene by his aides for safety was short of words as what could warrant an unprecedented attack on him as a citizen inspecting his property.

Recall that the property in question has been under investigation following a fall out by the new administration in Imo State government.

The estate in question, Royal Palm Hotels has been under lock by the state government. According to reports, Okorocha who was in the state for a function decided to have a routine check at the estate hence, he claims, it still belongs to him.

Meanwhile, reports making round have it that the honourable Senator was arrested, taken by Police for discussions. He was released later as Imo government claims that his visit to the estate is a trespass, hence, the said property is under investigation.

