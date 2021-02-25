Ohanaeze General Assembly visits DSS

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ohanaeze General Assembly Worldwide, Lagos State chapter, paid a courtesy visit to the Department of State Services, DSS, in Lagos, with a call on Ndigbo to eschew illegal acts.

The apex Igbo body used the occasion of the visit to establish the legality of the body as a duly registered body and cautioned the public, especially Ndigbo, to desist from doing anything that will drag the name of the organisation in the mud.

The leaders said no one or group should use the name or influence of the organisation for selfish purposes or mistake the body for a political group.

During the visit, Chief Eric Eze (Ochiagha), President of the group, said the visit was part of the organisation’s initiative to engage strategic stakeholders as well as strike a cordial relationship with the DSS.

Chief Eze explained that the Ohanaeze General Assembly WorldWide remains one and the same, united in purpose and mission, emphasising that for the first time, the body has been repositioned for its actual constitutional roles, which is to protect the interests of Ndigbo.

He said: “The executives salute Ndigbo at home and in the Diaspora. And hereby categorically re-affirm the commitment of the socio-cultural pan-Igbo umbrella body to protecting and promoting the interests of Ndigbo across board.”

The delegation also had the Director-General, Culture and Tourism, Chief Obioma Nnazor (Aguejiejemba) and other executives in attendance.

