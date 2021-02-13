Oghenovo Edewor Foundation reiterates commitment to youth empowerment 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Philanthropist and Chairman of Oghenovo Edewor Foundation, Chief Oghenovo Edewor has said his Foundation was committed to youth empowerment and leadership training, saying the foundation would open new frontiers and larger followership across the world this year.

Edewor in a chat with newsmen said he celebrated the Christmas and New year seasons with his Foundation Coordinators across the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State.

He said it was part of efforts to encourage his followers on the foundation’s achievements in the area of support for the less privileged and to promote more philanthropic services in the fulfilment of other objectives of the Foundation.

Senior Executive Assistant and Director of Media to Chief Oghenovo Edewor, Comrade Great Poyo, who also spoke with newsmen, said: “Chief Edewor’s eagerness to reach out to humanity is evident in various acts of charity carried out by the foundation over the years, witnessed in food distributions, sponsoring of educational pursuits, financial assistance for medical treatments and many more”.

Coordinator of the foundation in Udu Local Government Area, Mr Emmanuel Dongbron, said: “with the growing membership and popularity, the Chief Oghenovo Edewor Foundation has become more of a movement and a symbol of mental and social liberation for the youths in the state who identify with the ideals of leadership by example which the foundation has consistently promoted.

“The renewed commitment showed by the coordinators, and a consensus on the need to further enlighten people across the state about the vision and achievements of the foundation, the exploits for the new year will likely further open new frontiers in philanthropy and build a larger followership across Delta State and ensure a shift in public perception of what youth leadership truly represents”.

