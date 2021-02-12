Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Barely 24 hours to the set date for the proposed #OccupyTollgate protest, security forces in their numbers, have cordoned off the Lekki Tollgate axis.

In what could be a reaction to the recommendation by the Lagos Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Tollgate, Nigerian youths showed their displeasure on the streets of social media, which birthed the #OccupyLekkiTollgate trend scheduled for February 13.

In a related development, the Federal Government, Lagos State government, and the police force have warned against any kind of protest, saying that breakdown of law and order would not be tolerated.

To make good their warnings, men of the Nigerian army, police, and other security outfit occupied the proposed protest grounds Friday evening.

A Vanguard source who visited the area narrated that the security forces in the area was so watertight to the extent that loitering or short stopovers are not allowed.

“The security operatives questioned me for stopping over briefly,” our sources stated.

Asked if they will be on the ground tomorrow and if the protest would hold, one of the officers said: “We are waiting for them.”

The first #EndSARS protest reached a climax on October 20, 2020, when men of the Nigerian army clashed with protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, resulting in shootings, injuries, and some casualties.

