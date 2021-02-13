OccupyLekkiTollGate: Nigerian authorities must free #EndSARS protesters now, says SERAP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Saturday, called on the Federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to release #EndSARS protesters.

The right group equally called for the release of a popular comedian, Macaroni. Disclosing this via its twitter handle, SERAP described the arrest as ‘unlawfully’, demanding for the release of #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters.

Read the tweets below:

“Release unlawfully detained Mr. Macaroni. Release unlawfully detained #EndSARS protesters. The United Nations and concerned governments should press the Nigerian authorities to end the crackdown on peaceful protesters, and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained.

“We urge Nigerian authorities and Police to immediately and unconditionally release #EndSARS protesters detained simply for peacefully exercising their human rights.

“Authorities should also cease harassing people peacefully exercising their human rights. We’ll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released.

“Peaceful assembly is a fundamental right. We’ll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released.

