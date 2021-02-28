Obasanjo urges Bello to sustain fight against criminality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has tasked the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello on the need to sustain his current onslaught against criminality in the state.

Obasanjo gave the charge on Sunday in Abuja at a closed-door meeting with the Kogi State governor.

Chief Press Secretary CPS to the governor, Mohammed Onogwu in a statement said his principal and the former president had fruitful discussions.

According to him, “Obasanjo urged the governor to sustain his efforts in providing security for his state noting Kogi is central to the nation’s peace and development. Former President Obasanjo noted that the fight against insecurity should have everybody on board, stressing that governors should involve everyone to ensure insecurity is curtailed in Nigeria”.

While appreciating the Governor for his developmental strides in the state especially in the areas of infrastructure, health, and education as well as youth and women inclusion in politics and governance, Obasanjo charged Governor Bello to continue to be an advocate for youth involvement in governance.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked President Obasanjo for his statesmanly role and fatherly disposition, saying young leaders have a lot to tap from the ex-president’s wealth of wisdom.

The Governor noted that though his state is surrounded by 10 other states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT making it the nexus between the South and North, West and East of Nigeria, Kogi, one of the 19 Northern States, stands in stoic defense of its people against criminal elements thus gaining acclaim as one of the safest in the country.

Bello assured the former president that he will not rest in the fight to ensure total safety for his people and will continue to do his best to ensure his electoral promises are fulfilled.

He prayed to God to continue to protect the statesman with good health and long life.

