Obasanjo distances self over allegation of land grabbing in Ogun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday distanced himself from the rumour linking him with illegal acquisition of Falohun family land at Feru community of Iyana – Iyesi area of Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state.

Obasanjo, who declared that he neither knew any place called Feru, talkless of possessing any landed property in the community, said he has instructed the police to arrest anyone using his name as a cover-up to illegally acquire land anywhere in Ado – Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and signed by one of the Obasanjo’s counsels, Barrister Kabir Akanbi said the former president was miffed at a particular media report, attributed to one of Obasanjo’s associate, Chief Abraham Akanle who has been allegedly acquiring landed property around Feru community in the name of Obasanjo.

Obasanjo distanced himself from Akanle’s illegal and forceful takeover of Falohun family land at Feru.

The former president stated that it was annoying for people to be going around, using the name which he has over the years, suffered to build for criminal purposes.

‘’I have told the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II, Onikan, Lagos, Ahmed Illiyasu to arrest anyone that comes to him on my behalf and he should inform me immediately. I do not have land in Feru; I don’t even know where Feru is”.

The former president described the idea of using police to grab people’s land as an unfortunate situation.

“That police are supposed to ensure that property, law, and order are maintained. It is shocking to hear that police is supervising criminality like what is going on at Feru, where police are on peoples’ land claiming that they are on the land for my sake. This is fake and falsehood”.

“Abraham Akanle, his wife, and whoever is doing this shall face the law very soon. I’m not a young man. What am I running after again?”

