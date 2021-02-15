Obasa reshuffles cabinet, advises lawmakers on ethics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has reconstituted the House Committee Chairmanship making it the second time since he assumed office.

The Speaker urged the new chairmen to act in accordance to the rules of the House and carry out their oversight functions in the interests of the people.

According to him, “There was need for the House to be seen as doing its best in the area of its oversight functions going forward”, he said.

Listing the Chairmen during plenary on the floor of the House, Sanai Agunbiade was named Chairman, Business Rules and Standing Order, Mojisola Meranda, Ethics, Protocols and Privileges, Sarajudeen Tijani as House Services, Saka Solaja, Public Accounts (State), Mojeed Fatai, Public Account (Local), Kehinde Joseph as Chairman of Agriculture, Gbolahan Yishawu, Economic Planning and Budget, Okanlawon Sanni, Chairman on Education (Ministry), Ajani Owolabi as Chairman, Tertiary Institutions, Olanrewaju Afinni, Science and Technology, Rotimi Abiru, Environment

Desmond Elliot, Ministry/Parastatals, Yinka Ogundimu, Establishment, Training and Pension, Folajimi Mohammed, Energy and Mineral Resources, Wahab Jimoh, Waterfront Infrastructure, Nureni Akinsanya, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Adewale Temitope as Chairman of Transportation.

Others include, Bisi Yusuff, Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, Mojisola Ali-Macaulay, Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation, Tobun Abiodun, Works and Infrastructure, Jude Idimogu, as Wealth Creation and Employment Chairman, Rotimi Olowo, Finance, Hakeem Sokunle, Health, Ibrahim Layode, Home Affairs, Olatunji Oluwa, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Moshood Oshun, Youth and Social Development, Akande Judiciary, LASIEC and Public Petitions.

Adedamola Kasunmu, Lands, Rasheed Makinde as Housing Chairman, Setonji David, Information and Strategy, Femi Saheed, Central Business District, Raheem Kazeem, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Olayiwola Olawale, Local Government and Community Relations, Noheem Adams, Legislative Compliance, Rauf Age Suleiman, Procurement, Mosunmola Sangodara, Inter-parliamentary Relations, Saad Olumo Lukeman, Public-Private Partnerships, Sylvester Ogunkelu, Oversea Investments and SDG.

At a sitting, two amendment Bills were also passed into Law including a Bill for a law to combat and stop the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic and for Connected Purpose as well as a Bill for a Law to amend the Lagos State House of Assembly Legislative Service Commission Law, after both were read for the third time.

The House also confirmed Governor’s nominees for some agencies. They were Dr. Onayiga Atinuke Muina as the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission while members of the commission include Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi, Dr. Mobolaji Olukoya and Dr. Olumuyiwa Solanke.

They also confirmed some members of the Lagos State Procurement Agency Board including Mrs. Foluso Olayinka Onabowale, Mr. Folorunsho Akeem Mustapha as well as Mr. Olusola Lanre

Some others that were confirmed as members of IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation were Mr. Goke Adeniyi, and Mrs. Omolara Alakija. For the Judicial Service Commission, the House confirmed Mr. Supo Akin-John, Mrs. Bamidele Akinyemi, Mr. Sehinde Kareem and Mr. Mahmud Daodu as members.

