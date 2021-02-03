Oba community moves to replace late monarch, plans grand palace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

OBA community in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, has commenced the processes of replacing their late traditional ruler, Igwe Peter Ezenwa, who transited about two years ago.

As part of the preparation, the community has decided to embark on some reforms that would address their future development; one of which is building a permanent palace that will host all of their monarchs going forward.

The Regent of Oba community, Prince Noel Ezenwa, who spoke to journalists after the community’s Annual General Assembly, disclosed that at a cabinet meeting in October 2020, the Ichie and Chiefs of Oba, Oba Patriotic Union, OPU, mandated him to pursue the possibility of having a permanent Palace for Oba community.

Describing a permanent Palace project of Igwe Oba as a great accomplishment that would ensure a smooth transition during the selection/election of the next monarch, Ezenwa said that he has directed the President General of the town union to officially announce and make available the guidelines and the schedule for selecting a new monarch.

The regent said that the Permanent Ezeokpoko palace which would cost the community N166 million will feature such facilities as the Obi Igwe, a mini-stadium that will seat VIPs, Chiefs and Cabinet; OPU and Oba people in general, Ofala arena, parking space, Medical Center, Security building, Otu Nze na Ozo Omenaana facility, Garden, Powerhouse, existing buildings, Civic Centre, Library, among others.

Prince Ezenwa promised to ensure that the community gets a traditional ruler the people will be proud of, somebody that will measure up and improve on what late Ezeokpoko achieved for the people of Oba and take the community to the highest level of the comity of towns.

“The type of traditional ruler Oba people are expecting and I am striving with my people to give them is a God-fearing person. A person that will take the community to the next level of development; to the society of towns that are very prominent, a town that the pride of Ezeokpoko will always be rekindled and I am very hopeful that we have personalities that will come out, win and make Oba proud and we will be proud of him.

“For now the contest is open for the aspirants, it is anybody’s guess. We are going to start from the villages, come to the centres, culminating to the final election. I thank God for all the aspirants, for Oba and I thank God for myself,” the regent said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

