OAU changes date, mode of post UTME screening

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has changed the mode of conduct of its post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination test from physical to virtual.

It consequently cancelled the initial date for the commencement of the test, earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 27

A release signed by the university’s registrar, Margaret Omosule urged candidates, who had earlier registered for the test to check the institution’s website for relevant information.

Also read:

The state reads, “Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, after a careful review of recent happenings within and outside the campus, has decided to change the mode of conduct of this year’s Post UTME screening exercise to ONLINE VERSION. Consequently, the exercise will no longer commence on Saturday, 27th February 2021 as earlier scheduled.

“Information on the new commencement date and other relevant issues will be available on https://admissions.oauife.edu.ng, from Friday, 26th February 2021. Candidates who have registered for the screening are to please note these changes”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: