NUC approves Law, 13 other programmes for Atiba varsity

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has granted approval to Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo State for the establishment of a full time mode of Law programme and 13 others in the main campus of the university located in Oyo township in Oyo State.

This approval followed the successful conduct of NUC resource verification exercise held between 6th and 13th December, 2020 by 19 panels consisting of 48 members from NUC to Atiba University.

The approved programmes by the NUC are expected to commence academic activities with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session; and they include: LL.B Law, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Hotel Management &Tourism, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Public Administration, B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, BLIS Library and Information Science, B.A Theatre Arts and B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management.

The approved programmes are in addition to the earlier approved and existing 18 programmes currently being run by the university; which include; Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Sociology, English Language, Political Science, Criminology & Security Studies and Psychology. This brings the total number of approved programmes for Atiba University to 32.

Speaking on the development, while presenting the NUC Letter of Approval to the President and founder of Atiba University, Dr James Adesokan Ojebode, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi expressed his appreciation to NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed for his quality and efficient management and leadership.

Attesting to this, the founder of the university in his remarks said the professional manner and speed with which the verification exercise was conducted showed that the NUC scribe is indeed a dynamic administrator of note.

In his further remarks, the Vice Chancellor expressed his appreciation to the founder of Atiba University, James Ojebode, for his constant provision, support and the confidence he reposed in him.

He promised to continue to work hard towards making Atiba University a Centre of Excellence in all ramifications.