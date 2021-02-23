NTA, NCAC join forces to combat rape

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) have resolved together to tackle the menace of rape in Nigeria.

The Director-General, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe and the Director-General, NTA, Mallam Yakubu ibn Mohammed made this resolution when the NCAC boss paid a courtesy call on his counterpart in NTA headquarters Abuja.

Runsewe said the efforts of NTA on the issues of rape in Nigeria has drastically reduced rape cases as indicated by statistics from other states of the federation.

He added that the sustained dissemination of information and condemnation of rape by NTA has gone a long way to sensitize rape victims and their families on what to do and whom to complain to when they fall victim to rape.

Runsewe said as the custodian of culture in Nigeria and Africa, he knows that no aspect of Nigerian or African custom or tradition supports rape and as such, he will throw his weight behind any institution that is ready to fight rape and rapists in Nigeria.

According to Runsewe, he finds in the NTA, a formidable ally in sensitizing Nigerians on the dangers of rape and the consequences of rape on the victims. He added that his organization strongly believes that NTA and NCAC can form the much-needed synergy needed to fight the scourge.

The DG of NTA affirming his support to the federal government in eradicating the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and rape, stated that NTA has decided to be in the forefront of the fight against rapists and other social vices in Nigeria.

Mallam Mohammed added that the acronym “STAR” – Stand Against Rape has already been adopted to fight against this social vice.

According to Mohammed, NTA is happy that Runsewe is coming to join forces with them to fight the rape menace that is fast becoming a pandemic because he knows that anything Runsewe puts his hand into, he does it with all sincerity of purpose.

Mohammed concluded that rape is a pandemic that must be tacked with all determination. He promised to put in his best to fight rape and rapists to ensure that rape is reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

The high point of the courtesy visit was the inauguration of a joint planning committee to produce a working document for both organizations after the exchange of gifts from both heads of agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

