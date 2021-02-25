NSIP: FG tasks 63 independent monitors on transparency, patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Independent monitors of the National Social Investment programs in Abia state have been advised to exhibit a high level of dedication and patriotism while carrying out their assignment, to ensure the realization of the set goals and objectives of the programs.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the charge at the flag-off training and onboarding of independent monitors held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia l, Abia State on Thursday.

The Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, in a statement, said she was represented by the state team leader for the training, Mr. Abdulkarim Ilyasu.

She said that the federal government is committed to reducing the level of poverty in the country through the SIPs and other efforts.

“Today we are flagging off the training of 63 Independent Monitors who will monitor the programme at the community level. The Independent Monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the Primary Objectives of these programmes are achieved.

“It is therefore my expectation that you carry out this responsibility with utmost diligence and sincerity. Please be informed that the Ministry will not hesitate to take you off the Programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement. I, therefore, urge you to carry out this task with a sense of patriotism as we all work towards the vision of Mr. President to lift 100 Million Nigerians out of Poverty in the next 10 years”, she said.

In his welcome remarks, the State Focal Person on Social Investment Programs to Abia state Government Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu described monitoring and evaluation as a critical component of federal government’s intervention programs including Home Grown School feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer, GEEP, and N-power.

“These programmes are aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of those occupying the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder. It is at no cost to the beneficiaries.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining these programmes and also appreciate the federal government for funding SIPs“

Mr Nwaogu also thanked the state Governor Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu for sustaining poverty alleviation programs which he said are top on his developmental agenda.

“Gov Ikpeazu is committed to mainstream Social inclusion programmes in Abia State. Abia has remained a reference state in the implementation of the Social Investment Programme. I therefore charge the independent monitors to take their work very seriously and maintain the intergrity of the Programme”.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the state Director of the National Orientation Agency, Lady Ngozi Okechukwu, and the Head, State Cash Transfer Unit Mr.Okeziem Nwoko.

Vanguard News Nigeria

