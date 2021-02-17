NPA extends Lagos Channel Management Contract

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has extended the technical partnership agreement with the Lagos Channel Management Company Limited, LCM, managers of the Lagos ports Channels by 12 months.

The agreement which, according to NPA sources, expired sometime in June 2020 was extended to end of last year, is now extended again till June 2021 pending the conclusion of the procurement process that will lead to the re-award of the Channel management contract that LCM has so far managed for about 15 years.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Nasiru Ibrahim, Assistant General Manager, Strategic and Corporate Communications department of NPA, said the latest extension was to ensure that there is no vacuum in the marine aspect of port operations pending the conclusion of procurement of another contract.

Ibrahim also said that stakeholders should be patient until the procurement process is concluded adding that while the process is ongoing, marine operation cannot come to a halt. He stated: “Let us wait until expiration of the second extension before we start raising issues but I am sure before then, the procurement process would have been conclude

