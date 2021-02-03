November 6 poll: Prepare handover note, PDP tells APGA govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has asked the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government to prepare handover note as the party would be flushed out after the November 6 election.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu said the APGA -controlled government had failed woefully in all ramifications and as such, should be preparing the handover to PDP which, he added, is ready to give Anambra State quality, responsible and responsive government.

He said the handover note should give detail of all finished and ongoing projects as was done by Peter Obi at the inception of the present government

According to him, no amount of distractions would stop Anambra people from showing APGA the way out and hold them accountable.

He said: “Anambra State had the best road network in Nigeria, all the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA controlled government. Today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.

“Anambra State had the best Primary Health Care delivery with the highest accredited tertiary institutions for health workers. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited and well-equipped health centres.

“All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions, yet no development is going on in any part of the state.

“Certainly, the time has come for the people to say bye to bad riddance.

“Gully erosion is cutting off communities and destroying properties yet the APGA government cannot rise to the occasion.”

Nwangwu said Anambra State could not afford to continue the rot which APGA represented.

Vanguard News Nigeria

