NOUN gets new study centre in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A NEW National Open University Of Nigeria, NOUN, study center located at Isulo community in Orumba South South Local Government Area of Anambra State has been inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu. The study center was built by Isulo Development Union, IDU, with part of the N20 million community choose your project initiatives of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration and handed over to NOUN authorities as a study center.

Inaugurating the facilities, Adamu, represented by Professor Uduma Orji-Uduma, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of the university, commended Isulo community for its vision, efforts and commitment towards the establishment of the study center, noting that it would go a long way in offering some job opportunities to indigenes of the area. Adamu disclosed that NOUN has over 100 study centers and about 500.000 students across the federation, stressing that the establishment of the university was part of laying foundation for the future generations while it offers unique opportunities for people.

READ ALSO When students are no longer safe in schools

The traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Felix Maduka, in his speech, noted that the study center was a significant development in the community, urging youths to grab and maximize the opportunity by enrolling in it.

Earlier in a welcome address, the President-General of IDU, Sir Sam Oguagbaka, explained that the coming of the university to Isulo would change the landscape and development trajectory of the community for good.

He implored the state and federal governments to reciprocate their gesture by increasing infrastructural presence in the community.

The member representing Orumba South at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Engineer Emma Nwafor, his Orumba North counterpart, Chief Emeka Aforka, and Chairman Orumba South Council Area, Mr. Cyprain Okereke, stated that it would transform and stimulate intellectual and economic development of the entire Orumba South council area.

Kindly Share This Story: