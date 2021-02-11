Nothing personal against AGF — Yabatech ASUP boss

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechincs, ASUP, Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech chapter, Mr Remi Ajiboye, has said he has nothing personal against the Accountant-General of the Federation, or any staff in his office and that his recent comment about the workings of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, was quoted wrongly.

The ASUP boss said this in reaction to the controversy the comment that he was paid N4,000 sometime last year as monthly salary generated. “I will like to state sincerely that I was misquoted. My statement on this matter was not directed at anyone or any unit of government. Any inconveniences generated from this is indeed regretted,” he said.

