No sex party at Asher lounge Kaduna — Police

…Case adjourned to Feb 22

By Ibrahim Hassan

Police witnesses at the resumed hearing of the case on the Kaduna sex party, yesterday told a Kaduna court during cross examination that there was no sex party on December 27, 2020 at Asher restaurant and lounge, Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government had since demolished the one-storey restaurant and lounge allegedly used for the sex party, during the Yuletide.

The presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate Benjamin Hassan, however, adjourned the case to February 22, 2021 for continuation of hearing while the bail granted the suspects continues.

Two of the police witnesses who carried out the arrest, made presentation in court.

Prosecuting police officer, Shola Olodowa, however gave contradicting evidence of what transpired on the said date.

ASP Alfa Yahaya, who led the operation and arrested the five suspects, told the court that they visited the location purportedly for the sex party with two hilux vehicles with eight personnel of operation Yaki who were armed.

According to Yahaya, “When we got there, we saw crowd of people, more than 50 not observing social distancing, not wearing face masks, no provision of hand sanitizers with many of them half naked, drinking and playing loud music. Many of them jumped the fence when they sighted the presence of police. We arrested the organizer and the two DJ’s and took them to our station.

“I can identify three of the defendants but they were not half naked and I cannot say for those half naked because they jumped through the fence. We did not see any sex party on that day (27th December, 2020 and those who jumped through the fence were those not observing social distancing.”

Detective Adamu said he was called that there was going to be a special operation by the officer in Charge who asked the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, who sent him a flyer of the said sex party on whatsapp.

