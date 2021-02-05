NLTP: Gov. Sule begs Fulani to embrace programme for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Thursday begged Fulani herdsmen to accept the Federal government National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) soon to commence in the state for a lasting peace in the state.

Sule who made the appeal when he hosted members of the Fulbe Youths and Women Ruga-Ruga Campaign Organization, at the Government House said with the NLTP in the state, especially with the Federal Government securing financial grant of 400, 000 Euros from the Netherlands government for the project to commence in Nasarawa State, the Fulani stand to benefit if programme is embraced and supported.

According to Sule, “My administration bought the idea of NLTP because I desired peace for both herdsmen and farmers in the state. accepting to participate in the project by the Fulani will ensure lasting peace across the state as they will be protected against rustlers and bandits.

With Nasarawa State being first among other states where the NLTP will begin, herdsmen are expected to be confined within a location where schools, hospitals, security outpost, grasses for cattle and drinking water for both human and animal consumption will be provided”, the governor declared..

Commenting on the return of peace in areas where the Fulani are found, Governor Sule expressed satisfaction with the return of peace in such areas and assured that he will not rest on his oars until bandits and kidnappers are banished from the state.

The Governor sought further cooperation from the Fulani youths in the state, urging them not to join the bandits and kidnappers, but to embark on enlightenment campaign on the negative consequences of banditry and kidnapping.

Responding on the request for additional nomadic schools for the Fulani, portable drinking water in three Fulani settlements where there is scarcity of water, Sule assured that his administration will build more nomadic schools and also construct boreholes in the three identified settlements.

Earlier, in their separate remarks, leaders of the Fulbe Youths and Women delegation, Abubakar Ladan and Khadija Adamu, both commended the Governor for his leadership qualities, which has brought back peace to Fulani settlements across the state.

The youth leader, Abubakar Ladan however, urged for more nomadic schools to be built, as according to him, most Fulani are attracted to banditry and kidnapping because of ignorance.

On her part, the woman leader, Khadija Adamu, highlighted on the significant role Fulani women play in politics, declaring their total loyalty to the Engineer Sule administration.

She however pleaded for intervention on behalf of three Fulani communities in Wamba, Kokona and Lafia Local Government Areas, where she said women and children are suffering as a result of the scarcity of portable drinking water.

Vanguard News Nigeria

