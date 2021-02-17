Breaking News
NIS intercepts irregular Cameroonian immigrant

Nigeria Immigration Service,
Muhammad-Babandede CG Nigeria Immigration Service

The operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have intercepted a Cameroonian on a commercial vehicle during a routine stop and search operation in a Joint Border Patrol Checkpoint at Ikom, Cross River.

The Spokesperson of the Service, Mr Sunday James, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the joint operation led by Mr Umar Mala of the service was able to identify the irregular immigrant.

James said the irregular immigrant by name Sally Kisob, was suspected to have entered the country through Efraya Beach in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River.

He said the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, commended the operatives for the arrest as he prepared to tour the state to commission a Forward Operation Base to strengthen border patrol.(NAN)

