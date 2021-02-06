Breaking News
Translate

NIS graduates 446 senior officers

On 4:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NIS graduates 446 senior officers

The  Nigeria  Immigration  Service  (NIS)  has graduated  446 officers  from  the  Immigration  Training  School, Kano.

Spokesperson of the service, Mr Sunday James, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that the officers went through the 45th Superintendent Basic Course.

He said the Minister of Interior, Rauf  Aregbesola,  while congratulating  the  graduands,  urged  them to  remain guided  by  the trainings  they had  received  and the agency’s rules of engagement, in their official conducts.

According to him, the minister further assures them  that  the  ministry will continue  to  ensure  that genuine  needs  of  all  the  Services  under its purview, are attended to for enhanced service delivery.

He said  the  Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr  Muhammad Babandede, in his remark, reminded the graduating officers of coming into  an  IT-Driven  Service  that  placed high  premium  on  digitisation, systems automation and professionalism.

According to him, Babandede states that the  foundation  of  the  Technology  Building located  at the service headquarters in Abuja, was laid in December 2018, adding that  the “building  is  standing and awaiting  commissioning.

“With  the completion  of the building,  every  activity  and  operation  in  NIS  will  be  fully automated.

”Therefore,  you  need  to  reinvent  yourselves  and  upgrade your skills to be relevant in the NIS of today”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!