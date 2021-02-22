Nine suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Minna

By Soni Daniel
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested nine internet fraud suspects. They were apprehended today February 22, in an early morning operation in Minna Niger State
Their arrest by operatives from the Advance Fee Fraud Section, EFCC headquarters, following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.
READ ALSO: Court fixes Feb 25 to rule on Maina’s fresh bail request
Items recovered from the suspects include Laptops, phones and cars. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.