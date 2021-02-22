Nine suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Minna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested nine internet fraud suspects. They were apprehended today February 22, in an early morning operation in Minna Niger State

Their arrest by operatives from the Advance Fee Fraud Section, EFCC headquarters, following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include Laptops, phones and cars. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

