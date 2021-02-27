NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, haziness NiMet

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Sunday to Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the North and the North Central region throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

According to it, haziness with patches of cloud is expected over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged hazy condition with patches of cloud over the coastal cities of the South in the morning.

It further envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Ogun, Delta, Edo and Akwa-Ibom States later in the day.

“For Monday, dust haze condition is expected over the northern region

throughout the forecast period. North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy to sunny condition is

expected over the inland cities of the South during the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy condition is expected over the coastal cities of the South in the morning while in the afternoon/evening hours isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers states, ” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze condition is expected over North, North Central region and inland cities throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

NiMet forecast haziness over coastal cities of South with patches of cloud to partly cloudy condition in the morning with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Delta state later in the day.

Vanguard News Nigeria

