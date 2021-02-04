Nigerians must live right to redeem nation’s bastardized name – Bishop Egbebo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

Catholic Bishop, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, has tasked Nigerians to live right to redeem the country’s bastardized image that has been a subject of harassment and stumbling block to well-meaning citizens abroad.

Egbebo stated this yesterday at the occasion of his 13th Episcopal Anniversary at Bomadi, headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Delta state.

He said: “today we are celebrating the presentation of Jesus Christ, how Jesus was presented at the temple and where Simeon received Him and prayed over Him with thanksgiving to God for sending Him to save us.

“So, I’m very glad that on a day like this I also was ordained the bishop of this diocese and it’s with joy that I celebrate.

READ ALSO:

“My message to Nigerians is that God wants us to present ourselves to Him in an acceptable way. But the way things are in Nigeria, we are not presenting ourselves in an acceptable way yet.

“There is a big shame hanging over the name Nigeria, and we need to redeem our name by living right and in a way that is credible to bring benefit to everybody.

“I appeal to those in government that they should be like Christ, who sacrificially offered Himself to save humanity; they should change a new leaf to redeem our bastardized image.

“We need to be redeemed of this shame of mediocrity, corruption and mismanagement of our funds, so that Nigeria would be a source of redemption for the black race”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: