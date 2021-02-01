Nigerian music veteran Sir Shina Peters ordained Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian music veteran Sir Shina Peters has been ordained as a Bishop. The music star was ordained by the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Lagos.

Sir Shina took to his social media page on his official instragram @sirshinapeters to show off a video of the ordination and he wrote

‘’Bishop with swagger, God above all,’’

READ ALSO:

He came into limelight in the 80’s after he released his album ‘’Ace (Afro juju 1)’’ other albums lik Shinamania, with lots of singles attached to his name.

Sir Shina is also an award winning artist who has a lots of award recognition to his name the most recent is the City People Music Lifetime Achievement Award which he received 2020. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: