Nigerian economy only viable when workers can own homes — Expert

An expert in the real estate industry, Mr Babajide Odusolu has said that the Nigerian economy can only be seen as viable when working professionals can afford to own their own homes.

This is even as he said that without owning their own homes, working professionals cannot achieve economic freedom, stressing that it is therefore critical that workers owned homes.

Speaking in an interview with reporters on Monday, Odusolu said that being the greatest driver of asset accumulation, real estate is an avenue to financial freedom for workers.

He said this would be possible when individuals can grow through the broad ownership of assets such as homes which can be converted into tangible wealth.

He added that his company Octo5 Holdings was already working on supporting workers and other Nigerians to create valuable and tangible assets through real estate investments and homeownership.

According to him, despite the huge trust deficit plaguing the real estate industry in Nigeria, the home-buying public are still keen to invest once they see a good track record by a real estate company.

On what drives Octo5 Holdings to deliver value for clients, Mr Odusolu stated that; “Octo5 is a vision-driven development company. We are motivated by more than just closing transactions.

“Our desire is also for every project we create to have a purpose and an impact on the host community,” he said.

He added that the goal of his company is to transform communities and create projects that make it possible for any Nigerian to own properties conveniently across the nation.

Odusolu explained that one of the ways his company intends to do this is through innovative real estate solutions that bring the possibility of homeownership closer to more Nigerians.

“This was the thinking behind Octo5’s October 2020 launch of STOW, a digital platform that makes it possible for anyone to invest in Nigerian real estate.

“The app helps people source available projects that they can invest in with payment flexibility for five years,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to strive to invest in homeownership and real estate.

“Globally, real estate is the greatest driver of asset accumulation. Real Estate appreciates in value and is relatively immune to inflation. People need to understand that Real Estate is a critical tool for empowerment” he said

