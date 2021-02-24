Nigeria:Another 1978’s Rotimi Williams styled panel by NCFront in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akin Fapohunda

The Constitution Drafting Committee and Coordinating Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue initiated by Leaders of Conscience under the auspices of the National Consultative Front, (NCFront) to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice and brink of nationwide insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy held an online event at 2.00 PM today Tuesday 23th February, 2021.

The NCFront assembled a galaxy of stars in the mould of the Rotimi Williams’ Panel of 1978. In a subtle attempt to generate spark, some of the biggest names in the firmament of Nigerian polity were paraded.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Father George Ehusani, Alhaji Buba Galadima, Dr Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Amb Mrs Nkoyo Toyo, Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Dr Usman Bugaje, Sen. Mike Ajegbo, Femi Falana(SAN), Rev. Chris Nubia, Dr Bilikisu Magoro, Prof Ademola Abbas, Comrade Joe Ajaero, Sidi Ali Nasser,

The above panel of stars are to be supported by advisers with special Knowledge and experience: Prof. Isawa Elaigwu, Africa’s leading Federalism scholar, Prof Attahiru Jega, Former, INEC Chair, Ambassador (Dr) Martins Ohomoibi, one-time Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also stated that the structure of the committee is broken into four categories. The Co-chairs, Dr. Olisa, Agbakoba (SAN), Dr Usman Bugaje, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, and Rev Fr. (Dr) George Ehusani, with Agbakoba as lead Anchor, setting direction for the work and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed as Secretary of the Coordinating Committee. Also, there are members of the committee, Ex officio members, and Advisors to the Committee.

Quite apparently, the focus is still on crafting another big document for Abuja power with an amalgam of stipulations in the manner of 1979 and 1999 documents. The galaxy of big names is perhaps intended to attempt another grand scheme for another “big united” Nigeria.

Whereas what seems to be needed is no more than a few pages of understandings and articles of stipulations that would specify the configurations and relationships between the Federating Units (Regions or Zones) and the Federal Government. A decentralised and devolved framework would mean a watered-down Federal Constitution. This should be a very light proposition indeed that is not worth the sledgehammer treatment and approach of almost 12 months duration, as being canvassed by the NCFront. Just 2 or 3 bright minds can do a Draft of the new Federal Constitution in one week.

The real focus of action ought to be on the Designs of Regional Constitutions to suit local conditions in the diversity of Nigeria. It would have been to call for those that wish to be Federating Units and compose panels to act as consultants towards differentiated arrangements well suited to the constituent ethnic nationalities in all parts of Nigeria.

This sort of undertaking to produce regional constitutional frameworks to suit the peculiarities of say the 6 or more Zones of Regions ought to be a most favoured focus of any new initiative. The flavours derived from the regional constitutions would have best become the foundation upon which the Federal Constitution would be built, bottom up later.

Else, the jury is out again on whether the NCFront is another subtle effort to cobble together the “big” names in the quest to capture Abuja under the quest of unity and strong Nigeria.

Fapohunda sent this piece from Abuja.

