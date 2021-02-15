Nigeria can’t tackle insecurity effectively without state police – Ihuka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Worried by the rising insecurity in Nigeria, President, Ngwa Patriots Forum, a socio political group in Abia State, Sir Uzo Ihuka, has called for the establishment of state police to check the trend.

Ihuka, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Umuahia, explained that state police had become necessary following the high rate of criminal activities in all nooks and crannies of the country.

He warned that the centralization of the country’s policing system has led to the ineffective policing of local areas and should be discontinued.

In his words; “I call for state police to tackle the rising insecurity in the country. The need for state police in Nigeria has become imperative. Nigeria can’t tackle insecurity without state police. State police is central to the security and survival of the Nigerian nation. It is only the local police who know the nooks and crannies of a given state. There is no way you can bring a policeman from Sokoto or Yobe to come and check crime in Abia or Imo.

It won’t work because he doesn’t know the terrain. Nigerian democracy is copied from the United States of America which runs a federal system of government. We say we are running a federal system of government but if you are running a federal system, federalism has to do with the national and state police. It is the state police that know the nooks and crannies of the local areas.

“In America, they have the federal police, state and local police to curb crime. The state and local police know the nooks and crannies of the areas under their jurisdiction. They know when a stranger comes into the area; they know who lives in one or two areas.

It is only the state police who know the terrain and how best to police the area. The prevailing situation where arms and ammunition are in the hands of hoodlums is worrisome. Over the years, we have been using the same approach to fight a particular problem without success. It requires a drastic solution to address the ugly situation.

He urged the National Assembly to make haste to pass a law to establish state police.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: