Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Niger Delta militants Tuesday threatened to destroy all the Federal government infrastructures in Lagos and Abuja over alleged marginalization of the region and failing to deliver on the amnesty programme.

Disclosing this in a video posted on Africa Independent Television (AIT) Twitter handle, the Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters complained bitterly against FG, noting that: “After accepting the amnesty pact, till date, there are no schools, no potable water, no light, no hospital and access roads for our people to enjoy”.

Reading through a book, the supposed leader with mask opined: ”The military that ought to protect properties has turned themselves into militaries of killing, raping and maiming innocent individuals and rending our youths jobless.

“So many others have decided to treat us in same manner. Don’t worry because we are coming to destroy all your infrastructures in Abuja and Lagos. Even to the oil companies operating in our region that have decided to undermine our people, be rest assured that your days would soon catch up with you.

READ ALSO:

“Due to the insensitive nature of the Nigerian government on issues that are bothering its citizens, today the country is in turmoil. Protest everywhere and strike in several sectors. The EndSARS protest that took place almost crippled the nation’s economy. It is amongst such ill treatments that gave birth to this unprecedented protest.

“Nigerian government ought to give her citizens good governance. Today, the various zones in the country are calling for division of the country called Nigeria.

“So as a group determined to give total liberation of her people, we will destroy all the oil facilities both onshore and offshore in no distant time. We will be seen to be crippling the Nigerian economy in no distant time as well.”

Niger Delta Agitators Threaten To Destroy Infrastructures In Abuja And Lagos.

They Also Promise To Destroy Oil Facilities

📽️: https://t.co/XO8Tyqm8JV pic.twitter.com/fOozZ23Hb8 — AIT (@AIT_Online) February 23, 2021

Niger Delta Agitators Threaten to begin hostilities.

Demand Federal Government presence in the Region.

Accuse FG of Breaching Amnesty Agreement. pic.twitter.com/3BlITKTOne — AIT (@AIT_Online) February 23, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: