NHRC panel: Panel seeks enforcement of N2M judgment against SARS

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

One Sunday Kehinde, a complainant at the Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police on Friday told the panel that the Police has refused to obey court judgement handed in his favour since 22nd January, 2011.

Speaking on his behalf, the counsel to the complainant, Abdulrazaq Gobir informed the panel that the Federal High Court awarded the sum of N2m as damages in favour of Sunday Kehinde and also ordered the police to return his seized personal items or in the alternative pay the sum of N1m to the complainants.

It had also ordered the Nigeria Police to prosecute Mr Abu, Mr Yemi Ojo and Mr Uba for their role in the arrest and torture of the complainant.

The Counsel, Abdulrazak Gobir disclosed to the Justice Suleiman Galadima(retd) led panel that the complainant went to court for the enforcement for his fundamental human rights following arbitrary and unlawful arrest carried out by the above mentioned policemen, and the seizure of his television, standing fan, refrigerator, wristwatch, gold necklace and table lamp on allegation of missing money.

Continuing in his submission, the counsel stated that after Sunday Kehinde was able to secure bail, he went to court for the enforcement of his human rights.

Following adjudication at the Federal High Court, presided by Honourable Justice A. Abdu-Kafarati , on the 22nd of January 2011, the police were ordered to pay damages and return his seized items.

According to the complainant’s counsel, the police have refused to obey the court orders till date. Despite letters written to the Police Service Commission and Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigeria Police has continually ignored the court’s order.

The Chairman of the 11 man investigative panel stated that the panel will accordingly study the judgement, submit reports and make recommendations to the Police Service Commission on the court orders.

