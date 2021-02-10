NHLF set for credible leadership, devt, advocate good governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Members of the New Heights Leadership Forum, made up of intellectuals, well meaning and articulated Nigerians chosen from the political, academic, business organisations possessed with huge leadership experiences had decided that the right time to refocus and make an impact in the leadership and national development of Nigeria is now.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Chairman, Arc Ogunseye Solomon said that the group is one of the foremost groups strategically positioned to be a political and national compass in the building process of Nigeria, which of course is continuum from one generation to another and to another.

He said that NHLF is not limited to educating the citizenry of the lofty vision and mission of the group and all that it stands for, but to from time-to-time critically analyze the challenges facing us as a nation, share our thoughts on them and then go on to offer some advice to the government and the governed, which we consider far reaching.

However, he said, “our critical objectives are to foster credible leadership and development across the nation, act as a support group to the nation and Lagos state government while advocating good governance in Nigeria.

According to Arc Solomon, the group will take it as a responsibility to develop God-fearing leaders who will take Nigeria to the promise land through sensitization of citizen; also ensure to provide a voice for Nigerian youth and adults alike and support for the government across the nation through legal means of media, politics and election.

Continuing, Art Solomon said, “we thank President Mohammadu Buhari for listening to the voice of the good people of Nigeria, by appointing new set of Security Service Chiefs, persons we believe will work very hard and smart to guarantee Nigerians, all residents, investors and all diplomatic core members greater measure of security of lives and property, which is the first call to governance. We also congratulate the newly appointed Service Chiefs, who with their respective track records of achievements and victories against insurgencies and all forms of security threats are ably qualified for the plum job”.

“Having said this, a point of great concern is the catalogue of security challenges facing us in the country, a situation that is not lost to the newly appointed Security Chiefs.

“Also, with the inflation rate on a continual increase and our country’s GDP on a steady decline, our economy is really in a bad shape. And knowing that we cannot afford to continue on these paths, we want to urge our economic team at the federal, state and local government levels to help proffer solution to every economic threat, so as to stir the tide and help increase our economic viability”.

Considering all of this, Arc Solomon said, “there is no better time than now for Nigerians of six political zones to become one and more politically involved in the affairs of day-to-day governance.

