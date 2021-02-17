NEWS EXTRA: Porto beat Juventus 2-1

Kindly Share This Story:

Porto edged Juventus 2-1 in their Champions League last 16, first leg clash Wednesday with the lacklustre Italian giants needing a late goal to grab a lifeline in the tie.

Porto’s Iran attacker Mehdi Taremi pounced on an under-hit back-pass from Rodrigo Bentancur to beat Wojciech Szczesny in the Juve goal with barely a minute gone.

Mali striker Moussa Marega added the second in the 46th minute after fine approach work by full-back Wilson Manafa.

However, Juve stayed afloat with eight minutes left when Federico Chiesa scored with a first-time effort from Adrien Rabiot’s cross.

The second leg of the tie is in Turin on March 9.

