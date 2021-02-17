NetPlusDotCom disrupts Fintech sector with Android-based POS terminals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Technology and digital payment company, NetPlusDotCom, recently disrupted the payment landscape, launching an Android-based Point-of-Sale POS terminal.

The device, NetPOS, which enables seamless transactions, aids quick sales and issuing of receipts.

According to the company, the device which is certified by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems, NIBSS, can process multiple types of payment. It comes in two variants – the NetPOS Mini and NetPOS Pro devices.

Both devices are preinstalled with unique Payment Applications, and the NetPlus Merchant Super App, STORM.

STORM, itself, also has utilities and features that enable transactions to be conducted seamlessly.

Founder of the company, Wole Faroun, said: “With the launch of our NetPOS devices in the market, our plan is to deliver an all-in-one solution that serves as a smartphone and a POS terminal, thereby giving business owners the luxury of achieving more with even fewer amount of devices.

“These are the first locally-branded POS terminals and they offer additional branding for partners including banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions,” he added.

NetPOS Pro has a design infused with top-notch Android features that makes selling easy and seamless.

The device comes with built-in GPS for tracking, a 2-inch Thermal Printer that is quick and efficient and has up to 16GB of storage space.

NetPOS Mini is an Android-based smart mobile phone and a POS terminal that will help manage businesses.

It comes with the Android 10 OS and other latest technologies that make accepting payments much faster.

