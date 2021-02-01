NEMA launches monthly distribution of relief items to 38,000 households in Borno IDP’s camps

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) flagged off the distribution of food and non-food items including condiments to about 38,000 Households in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State.

The gesture which is routine is aimed at cushioning the economic hardship faced by IDPs living in designated camps and others in the host communities.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director-General of the Agency, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammadu Mohammed while flagging off the exercise at Bakassi IDPs Camp in Maiduguri.

Represented by the Head of Borno State Food Distribution Team (HBFDT) Navy Captain Mustapha Abdullahi said, a total of 7,400 Households in Bakassi camp are to benefit from the routine monthly exercise, just like other counterparts living at NYSC, Gubio, Muna, Farm Centre, Customs House and Madinatu IDP Camps.

He pointed out that each Household would receive 12.5kg bags of rice, beans and maize, including condiments such as vegetable oil, packets of magghi, salt, tomatoes paste among others.

This gesture according to Abdullahi is in line with best International Standard, that NEMA is posed to sustain.

“We are here in continuation of our routine monthly food distribution to our traumatized IDPs, In Bakassi IDPs Camp, we have a total of 7,400 Households, and each household wouldst receive 12.5kg bags of rice, beans and maize, including condiments such as vegetable oil, packets of magghi, salt, tomatoes paste among others.” He said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Head of Arabic Education in the camp, Mrs Aisha Ahmed from Gwoza Local Government Area and Mallam Ali Usman Abba from Guzamala Local Government Area thanked NEMA for their unflinching support in catering for their dear lives.

Both said, although they have spent some years in camp and solely depend on assistance to survive with their children, as their means of livelihood have been truncated by displacing them from their ancestral homes, it is their hope that the security situation will be restored with the appointment of the new Service Chiefs, so they can go back home to pick up their pieces.

Vanguard News Nigeria

