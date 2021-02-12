NECO examination: Proprietor, Parents commend Rep member Ereyitomi

Kindly Share This Story:

Parent of students in Warri Federal Constituency and the Proprietor of Trust International Schools has commended the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi for enrolling over 200 students in the 2020 National Examination Council , NECO examination.

The Proprietor of Trust International Schools Warri ,Comrade Mike Eboh said Ereyitomi’s Educational support programme is focusing on the future tool for development/advancement of Warri youths.

Eboh, while expressing appreciations on behalf of the school and benefitting parents in a letter addressed to Hon. Ereyitomi, made available to journalists by Ereyitomi’s Spokesman, Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya , said ” It will interest you to know that about 95 percent of those that were enrolled passed with Six credits including Maths and English Language subjects”.

“You have done this in less than two years, we pray that your voice will be heard more nationally and internationally in your next tenure and Warri Federal Constituency will continue to experience more of your benevolence and philanthropy.

Meanwhile the Lawmaker has embarked on enrolling over 200 students across Warri federal Constituency in the 2021 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exams process to have entry access to the university.

Ereyitomi also said part of his effort in changing the narrative and developing the capacity of Warri youths is by sponsoring the youths in the three Warri LGAs on different skills to improve their wellbeing as well as creating jobs for the people to be engaged .

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC, pledged to sponsor more development programmes for Warri constituents and appealed for continuous support.

