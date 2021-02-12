Breaking News
NECO examination: Proprietor, Parents commend Rep member Ereyitomi

NECO releases 2020 SSCE results

Parent of students in Warri Federal Constituency and the Proprietor of Trust International Schools has commended the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi for enrolling over 200 students in the 2020 National Examination Council , NECO examination.

The Proprietor of Trust International Schools Warri ,Comrade Mike Eboh said Ereyitomi’s Educational support programme is focusing on the  future tool for development/advancement of  Warri  youths.

 Eboh, while expressing appreciations on behalf of the school and benefitting parents  in a letter addressed to  Hon. Ereyitomi,  made available to journalists  by Ereyitomi’s  Spokesman, Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya , said  ” It will interest you to know  that about 95 percent of those that were enrolled passed with Six credits including Maths and English Language subjects”.

“You have done this in less than two years, we pray that your voice will be heard more nationally and internationally in your next tenure and Warri Federal Constituency will continue to experience more of your benevolence and philanthropy.

Meanwhile the Lawmaker has embarked on enrolling over 200 students across Warri federal Constituency in the 2021 Joint Admissions  and  Matriculation Board exams process to have entry access to the university.

 Ereyitomi also said part of  his effort in changing the narrative and  developing  the capacity of Warri youths is by  sponsoring the youths in the three Warri LGAs on different skills to improve their wellbeing  as well  as creating jobs for the people to be engaged .

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC, pledged  to sponsor more development programmes for Warri constituents and appealed for continuous support.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

