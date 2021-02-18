NEC agrees on compensation for herders/farmers clash victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday resolved that states should pay compensation to victims of herders/farmers clashes whose properties were destroyed in their various jurisdictions.

The compensation was part of the decisions reached during the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, noted that many people suffered losses in targeted attacks and must be made to have a sense of compensation.

He the council has re-committed to the protection of all residents without discrimination, adding that governors would also ensure that criminals are arrested and prosecuted.

He said NEC has resolved that there must be a public condemnation of hatred against minority groups, as it advised that members of non-indigenous groups should be incorporated into local security groups.

Abiodun said the council also deliberated on ways to better manage forests to deter criminals from inhabiting them for nefarious activities.

The council also encouraged states to promote the modernization of livestock farming.

